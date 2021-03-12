Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$56.60 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$56.60 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.66.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$23.34 and a 12-month high of C$50.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.77.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

