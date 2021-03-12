Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Plans $0.12 — Dividend

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Monday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,237. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Societe Generale began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

