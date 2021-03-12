Stephen L. Eastman Sells 7,714 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PII stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,367. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $137.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.03.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.