STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 35.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after acquiring an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $179.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,750. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.63.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

