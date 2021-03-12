stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $1,702.99 on Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $317.13 million and $57,660.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,702.99 or 0.03026103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.62 or 0.00455998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00539837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00077808 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 186,222 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.