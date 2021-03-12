Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $464.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $470.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.29 and its 200-day moving average is $398.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

