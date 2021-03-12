Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 14,185 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 641.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 173,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150,065 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

GDV stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

