Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 21,502 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

