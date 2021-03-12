Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 203.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $242.16. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.