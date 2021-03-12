Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $330.59 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $340.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

