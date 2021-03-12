Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $198,459,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

