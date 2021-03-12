Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,795,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

