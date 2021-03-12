Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,854 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $263.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.