Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 50,583 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 192.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

