Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

