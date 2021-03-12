Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1,916.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,087 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

