Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,566,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,117 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

NYSE:AWK opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

