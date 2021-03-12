Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.