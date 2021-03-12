Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

