Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

