Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $223.59. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

