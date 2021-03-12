Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

NYSE GD opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

