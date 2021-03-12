Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,451 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,065 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

