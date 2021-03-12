Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,138 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 205.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 129.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000.

SLV stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

