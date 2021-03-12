Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $543.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

