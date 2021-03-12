Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000.

IDV stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

