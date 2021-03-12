Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,601 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 39,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 507,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

