Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 35,106 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 269.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

