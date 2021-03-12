Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 37,183 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Jabil worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,750 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $300,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,697. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

