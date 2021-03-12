Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 58,748 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37.

