Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 728 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $150.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.