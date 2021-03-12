Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 155,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $217.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

