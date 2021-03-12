Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 20,308 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,308 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

