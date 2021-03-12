Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 22,112 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

