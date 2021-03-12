Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,802,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $8,865,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 207,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,487,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.71 and its 200 day moving average is $183.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93.

