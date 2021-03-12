Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 105,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 364,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,647.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

