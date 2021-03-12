Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,183 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22.

