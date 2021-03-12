Stipend (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $467,467.56

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 106.7% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $467,467.56 and approximately $35.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,441.75 or 1.00030270 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013885 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031905 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.00390736 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00295358 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00734961 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003196 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00086270 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00040198 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001894 BTC.
Stipend Profile
Buying and Selling Stipend
