Stipend (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $467,467.56

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 106.7% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $467,467.56 and approximately $35.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,441.75 or 1.00030270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031905 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.00390736 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00295358 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00734961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00086270 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

