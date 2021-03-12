STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.82

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.82 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 46,378 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.33. The company has a market capitalization of £18.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

