STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stake Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,945 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. 175,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

