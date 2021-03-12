Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 10th (AAPL, ABUS, AUTL, AVID, BBVA, CLR, CWT, DY, FPRX, GVDBF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 10th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Redburn Partners.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. MKM Partners currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its sector weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its sector weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $202.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $208.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $202.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $208.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $208.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Signet has risen in the past three months, the stock is likely to come under pressure due to softness in brick-and-mortar store fleet. Same store sales for the company’s physical stores fell 4.1% during the holiday season. In North America, traditional mall same store sales were slightly negative during the festive season. Moreover, in the international region, same store sales fell due to UK governmental lockdown. Management expects the pandemic to continue hurting traditional in-store shopping behavior. Apart from these, management expects store labor costs expenses to increase in the fourth quarter, due to extended holiday shopping hours and increased concierge stations. This is likely to put pressure on margins. Nevertheless, the company, as part of its transformation strategies, is emphasizing on boosting online services.”

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $10.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.