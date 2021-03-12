Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 12th (AIABF, AR, AVDL, AVID, BBI, BLDP, BNFT, BVRDF, EVLO, FNKO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 12th:

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $33.00.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target increased by Truist from $13.00 to $18.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $45.00.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $23.00.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $88.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $120.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target boosted by Truist from $246.00 to $292.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €23.50 ($27.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

