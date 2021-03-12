Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the February 11th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.1 days.
Shares of STKAF stock remained flat at $$3.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. Stockland has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.65.
About Stockland
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.