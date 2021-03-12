Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the February 11th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.1 days.

Shares of STKAF stock remained flat at $$3.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. Stockland has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.65.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

