Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter worth $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Stratasys by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

