Strategic Advisors LLC Has $25.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 7.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $25,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 492,543 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

