Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,984,647. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.03.

