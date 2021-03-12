Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.08. 137,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 251,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 172,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

