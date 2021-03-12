Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.49

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 2723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 S.A. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.