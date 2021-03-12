Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 2.12% of Suncor Energy worth $555,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

