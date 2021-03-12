Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.49

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$29.49 and last traded at C$29.30, with a volume of 4892157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

